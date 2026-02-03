Iraq is expected to secure nearly 4,200 cubic metres of high-octane gasoline for the domestic market after commissioning the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit at the South Refineries Company, an oil official has said.

Hussam Wali, the company’s director general, noted that the unit entered final operation last week as part of Iraq’s drive toward self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products.

In November 2025, Iraq halted fuel imports after achieving self-sufficiency in gasoline, diesel, and kerosene and the ministry of oil was instructed to regulate domestic consumption and channel surplus production toward exports.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

