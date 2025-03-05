OPEC member Iraq is banking on the development of a giant gas field in the Northern Kurdistan province to partly tackle its power shortages due to low gas supplies from Iran, an Iraqi official has said.

The Kurdistan Region holds significant natural gas reserves, with the ‘Chamchamal’ field as the largest in the country due to its high purity levels of 97 percent [methane concentration], said Izzat Saber, Director of the Gas Affairs Department at the Oil Ministry.

Quoted by Shafaq news agency, Saber said Chamchamal’s high-purity gas can be directly harnessed for energy production.

“Iraq relies on natural gas for 45 percent of its electricity generation and has reserves capable of sustaining energy demand for the next 100 years,” he said.

“Despite its vast resources, Iraq continues to struggle with chronic power shortages, failing to provide round-the-clock electricity…but addressing this crisis requires more than increased production.”

Saber stressed the need for power sector restructuring and improved consumption management through coordination between the government and citizens.

Official data shows that Iraq’s Kurdistan Region holds vast natural gas reserves, estimated at approximately 700 billion cubic metres, accounting for about 20 percent of Iraq's total proven reserves.

It currently produces around 5.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and output is forecast to nearly triple by 2030 and soar six-fold by 2040.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.