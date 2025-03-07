India received more than half the UAE’s LNG exports in the first nine months of 2024 while the rest were supplied to other Asian markets, an official report shows.

All the LNG exports last year were from the gas treatment plant on Abu Dhabi’s Das Island, which has a production capacity of around 5.8 million tonnes per year, said the report by the Kuwaiti-based Arab Energy Organization (AEO).

The quarterly report published this week showed the Das LNG exports surged by nearly 13 percent to around 4.3 million tonnes in the first nine months of last year from about 3.8 million tonnes in the same period of 2023.

India accounted for nearly 52 percent of the LNG exports in the first nine months of 2024 while Japan and China received 15 percent each, South Korea and Taiwan 6 percent each. The rest was exported to other Asian markets, according to the report.

As for Qatar, it showed the Gulf country was the second largest LNG exporter last year after the US, with exports standing at nearly 60.1 million tonnes in the first nine months.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.