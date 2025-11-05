South Korea’s Hanwha Power Systems has signed a land lease agreement with King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) to build a compressor packaging and service centre spanning 11,600 square metres (sqm) within the energy industrial hub owned by Saudi Aramco, the company said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with commercial operations targeted for the first half of 2027, the South Korean company announced during the ADIPEC 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The new facility will assemble, test, and service industrial compressors used in oil and gas and clean energy industries, supporting Hanwha’s growing regional customer base. The company said that by mid-2025, it had achieved cumulative sales of 9,000 compressor and industrial equipment units, with a substantial portion delivered to clients in the Middle East.

