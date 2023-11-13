Several gas projects awarded to international companies over the past months will more than cover Iraq’s gas imports of nearly 1,000 million cubic feet per day (m/cfd), Iraq’s Oil Minister said in press comments on Monday.

Hayan Abdel Ghani said some of the projects would enable the OPEC member to stop gas flaring at oilfields within three to five years .

“We currently import around 1,000 m/cfd of gas to power Iraq’s electricity facilities…after those projects are completed, we will be in a position to be self-sufficient in gas,” Ghani told the Iraqi News Agency.

Officials said last week Iraq would import nearly 25 trillion cubic feet of gas from Turkmenistan to fuel its power plants.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

