An initial agreement between Iraq and Turkmenistan involves the supply of 25 trillion cubic metres of natural gas to the Arab country, an official was quoted on Friday as saying.

Ahmed Mousa, a spokesman for the Iraqi Electricity Ministry, told the official Iraqi News Agency that the two countries have yet to agree on a final formula for the gas supplies.

He said the agreement would allow Iraq to diversify its gas supply sources and ensure enough feedback for its power facilities pending the completion of its own gas development projects that will ensure self-sufficiency within six years.

“We have reached a preliminary agreement for the supply of 25 trillion c/m…this quantity could either be increased or reduced depending on Iraq’s needs,” Mousa said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

