AMMAN — The "temporary stoppage" of gas production at Risha field is due to the power generation plant reaching the end of its operational life, a source at the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

The Risha power generation plant consumes some 18 million cubic feet (mcf) of gas per day, constituting around 56 per cent of the gas field’s daily production capacity of 32mcf, according to a ministry statement.

The source added that extending the lifespan of two gas units at the plant was thoroughly considered by relevant partners in the sector. However, this option turned out to be economically infeasible due to the plant’s low efficiency as well as the additional costs placed on the National Electric Power Company, which currently stand at JD2.8 million per year.

The source added that stakeholders are currently considering all available options to resume natural gas production at the field as soon as possible in a way that serves the public interest.

Ministry data revealed that a feasibility study was conducted on the installation of a special pipeline from Risha Field to consumption centres in the central and northern regions of the Kingdom.

The study turned out to be impracticable due to the long distance, estimated at 370 kilometres, and the low production rate of the Risha gas field, the ministry said. The option may be adopted, however, if production increases to levels higher than 150mcf.

The source added that private sector investors are now welcome to transfer gas from Risha to consumption centres via tankers after pressing and/or liquefying the gas to provide the resource to consumers in the central and northern regions of the Kingdom, as per agreements signed between the National Petroleum Company and some investors.

Such a step will contribute to increasing reliance on local resources, expanding job opportunities, and reducing operational costs for industries, the source added.

