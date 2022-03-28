Riyadh – Gas Arabian Services Company has entered into a SAR 75.42 million contract to supply and construct a gas distribution network for the Plascim area in Jubail Industrial city.

Gas Arabian Services has signed the three-year contract with Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The transaction's financial impact is expected to be registered from the first half (H1) of 2023.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 60.06 million, down 18.07% from SAR 73.30 million in 2020.

