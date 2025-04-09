France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has won a contract to supply pipes for gas transport to Sonatrach, Algeria’s national oil and gas company.

The French firm and an Algerian newspaper said on Tuesday the contract has a value of around $250 million and it would supply the pipes from its plants in France, China, Indonesia and Brazil.

The carbon steel pipes would be delivered to Sonatrach during 2025-2026, the Company said, adding that it has received a contract notification from Sonatrach.

The Arabic language daily Elkhabar said the deal coincides with improvement in relations between Algeria and France following tension over the past few years.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.