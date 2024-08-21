Arab Finance: The US-based ExxonMobil Egypt has invested $90 million in seismic surveys for a 15-kilometer area at its concession in West Mediterranean’s North Marakia, the company’s Chairman Amr Abou Eita stated.

Abou Eita added that the firm intends to expedite drilling operations once the drilling rig arrives in October 2025.

This came during a meeting between the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and a delegation from the firm.

