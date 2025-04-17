ADNOC Drilling announced on Wednesday that it has received a letter of award from ADNOC Offshore for a $1.63 billion contract to deliver Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) over a five-year period.

The scope of the contract includes directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline logging, and tubular running services. It also covers engineering and technical support for the delivery of extended reach and maximum reservoir contact wells offshore.

“This five-year award is a strong reflection of ADNOC Drilling’s long-term contracting model, which provides revenue visibility and stability over the contract period,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, CEO of ADNOC Drilling.

Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said: “This contract gives us access to their cutting-edge capabilities and market-leading end-to-end services, which will maximise efficiency and generate significant value for our shareholders and the UAE.”

ADNOC Drilling said the award supports the growth of its Oilfield Services segment and that the associated economic impact is already accounted for in its 2025 and 2026 financial guidance.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

