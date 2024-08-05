Arab Finance: The Egyptian government is planning to establish a new atmospheric distillation unit at Assiut Oil Refining Company (ASORC) by 2027, with investments surpassing EGP 10 billion, a government official told Asharq Business.

The new project will have an annual capacity of 5 million tons of crude oil, most of which will be imported from abroad, the official noted.

It will include a unit for butane production to primarily fulfill the need of Upper Egypt governorates for petroleum products, he added.

It is worth noting that Egypt consumes 12 million tons of diesel and around 6.7 million tons of fuel annually.

