Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla discussed with Stefano Venier, CEO of the Italian company Snam, areas of cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas, the Egyptian ministry stated.

During their meeting on the second day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024), both sides mulled over ways of benefiting from the infrastructure of trading oil and gas in Egypt and Italy.

El-Molla said that Snam could play a key role in partnership with Egypt to export and receive natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean and the European region.

For his part, Venier stressed the importance of benefiting from Egypt's pivotal position in re-exporting gas from the Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as Italy as a pivotal point for receiving gas.

