Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Linda Cook CEO of British company Harbour Energy, on the sidelines of the 2025 CERAWeek Global Energy Conference in Houston, to discuss strengthening cooperation in research and exploration and reviewing plans to boost natural gas production from the company's concession areas in Egypt, as per a statement.

The discussions covered Harbour Energy’s recent drilling success in the Mediterranean Sea north of Alexandria, where it partners with BP as the main operator.

Both sides emphasized the need to accelerate the development of new discoveries and swiftly connect them to existing facilities to reduce production costs and bring wells online faster, ensuring optimal support for domestic gas production.

The meeting also reviewed progress in increasing output from the Raven field, another Mediterranean project operated in partnership with BP.

Harbour Energy expressed interest in expanding its investments in Egypt, aligning with the Ministry of Petroleum’s strategy to enhance the country’s energy sector.

Badawi highlighted the strategic partnership with the company, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive investment environment that facilitates production growth and maximizes the utilization of oil and gas resources.

He also expressed hope that Harbour Energy would further expand its exploration and field development activities in Egypt.

