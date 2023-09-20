An Egyptian company will supply natural gas to the first industrial zone to be run by gas in Jordan under an agreement signed recently, a Jordanian official has said.

Al-Aqaba Economic Zone Authority signed the contract with Fajr Egypt for the supply of natural gas to Al-Quwayrah Industrial City in the Southern port of Aqaba in mid-2023, said Hussein Al-Safadi, CEO of the Aqaba Development Corporation.

Safadi, quoted by the Jordanian Arabic language daily Alghad, said the new zone has an area of around 4.5 million square metres and that its infrastructure has been completed and is ready to receive investors.

“We have signed an agreement with Fajr Egypt to supply natural gas to Al-Quwayrah, which will become the first industrial zone in Jordan to be served by gas,” he said.

Officials said in August the new zone in Aqaba, Jordan’s only coastal city, would be commissioned within a few months.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

