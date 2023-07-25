Arab Finance: Zohr, the largest natural gas field in the Mediterranean, is anticipated to attract investments totaling $15 billion over the next three years, the Egyptian Cabinet’s media center announced on July 24th.

Current investments into the giant offshore natural gas field are estimated at $12 billion so far.

The media center also denied viral news claiming that Zohr was experiencing technical issues.

It added that production from 19 wells at Zohr have already started, with the 20th well in the field currently being constructed with $70 million in investments.

The average production from the field is about 2.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd).

Italian company Eni had discovered Zohr in 2015 and started producing in late 2017. The field is estimated to have around 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

