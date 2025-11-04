Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi reviewed plans to accelerate the company’s exploration and production plans in its Mediterranean concession areas, as per a statement.

On the sidelines of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Badawi commented on the Zohr field, highlighting the significance of the accelerated drilling program to boost production.

He also lauded the recent positive results achieved from drilling new wells that have contributed to increasing output from the field, which contributes to nearly 25% of Egypt’s domestic natural gas production.

The minister also reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to maintaining an attractive investment environment and overcoming any challenges to support production growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, he invited Descalzi to participate as a guest of honor and speaker at the upcoming Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2026).

