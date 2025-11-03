OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday that the group was still seeing positive signs for oil demand and did not expect any surprises in the market.

"We are making sure we maintain the supply demand balance", Ghais added at a panel at ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, a day after OPEC+ agreed a small oil output increase for December and a pause in increases in the first quarter of next year.

