Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi called on Chevron to expand its investments in Egypt, particularly in the promising areas for oil and gas upstream activities in the Red Sea, according to a statement.

In his meeting with the President of Chevron International Exploration and Production Clay Neff, Badawi discussed the company’s ongoing activities and future plans.

On the sidelines of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed Chevron’s win, along with Shell, of two new concessions for natural gas exploration in the Mediterranean.

They also outlined the targeted programs in the company’s existing work areas, most notably Narges and North Dabaa.

Finally, the minister invited Neff to participate in the upcoming Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2026).