The Integrated Gas Company (IGC) - the sole aggregator and supplier of natural gas in the Sultanate of Oman - signed a series of strategic gas agreements with local and international companies at a ceremony held under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, here on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The event, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, brought together key stakeholders from the industrial sector to strengthen the integration of the gas value chain and ensure the sustainable management of natural gas resources in Oman.

During the ceremony, 14 gas sales agreements were signed with local and international companies worth more than RO 3.4 billion, extending over a ten-year investment period. Additionally, three gas purchase agreements were concluded with major producers — Occidental of Oman Inc (OXY) and Energy Development Oman (EDO) — along with two memoranda of understanding with companies and projects under the OQ Group, including the Duqm Petrochemical Complex and OQ Alternative Energy, to enhance joint cooperation.

The agreements involved partnerships with investors from India, China, the United States, France, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to active participation from Omani firms engaged in energy, petrochemicals, cement, mining, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Dr Musallam Mahad Qatan, Chairman of the Board for Integrated Gas Company (IGC) and Director General of the Directorate General of Revenues at the Ministry of Finance, explained that IGC is implementing the government’s gas allocation policy and contract management strategy between producers and private sector investors, while enhancing coordination with relevant government institutions.

He emphasized that the signed agreements — covering major industrial and free zones such as Duqm, Suhar, Salalah, Nizwa, and Sur — aim to enhance local industrial value and competitiveness across Oman’s governorates. He added that these efforts reflect the government’s and private sector’s shared commitment to building a partnership-based economy that ensures the optimal use of national and human resources.

Abdulrahman bin Humaid Al-Yahyaei, Chief Executive Officer of the Integrated Gas Company (IGC), stated that the ceremony marked a turning point for both the company and Oman’s gas sector. He said the agreements would strengthen investor confidence in Oman’s integrated gas system — both upstream and downstream — encouraging greater global investment in gas exploration and production.

He added that the average gas volume allocated to end consumers will exceed 27.9 million cubic meters per day once all projects are operational. Al-Yahyaei noted that the agreements reflect Oman’s commitment to energy security, sustainable industrial growth, and economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.

He further highlighted that the initiatives promote environmental sustainability by using gas to power industries and transitioning gradually toward alternative energy and hydrogen, while also utilizing associated gas for industrial use instead of flaring during oil production.

