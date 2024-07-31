CAIRO - Egypt will aim to keep the price of diesel - one of the country's most commonly used fuels - subsidised by raising other petrol prices, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised round table with journalists on Tuesday.

Egypt raised domestic fuel prices last week by up to 15% ahead of an IMF review, with diesel showing the biggest increase, rising to 11.50 Egyptian pounds ($0.24) per litre, up from 10 pounds.

(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha; Writing by Nayera AbdallahEditing by David Goodman)