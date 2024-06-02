East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry announced on Sunday the sign-off of multiple contracts for the supply of steel pipes with oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco with a total value exceeding 1.7 billion Saudi riyals ($453 million) .

The contract duration is 19 months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul.

Project details weren't disclosed.

Last week, Aramco had awarded two contracts worth a combined SAR 1.5 billion (approximately $400 million) to spiral pipe maker Group Five Pipe Saudi Co.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

