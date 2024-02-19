Dhi Qar Oil Company announced on Sunday that it has brought three new oil wells online in the Nasiriya oil field in south Iraq after completing the necessary tie-in and pipeline work.

The Deputy Director of the Equipment Maintenance Department Adi Jumaa, said in a statement that these wells are numbered 53, 23, and 57.

He said the three wells will increase the production capacity of the Nasiriya oil field, contributing to the enhancement of the national economy.

Dhi Qar Oil operates the Nasiriyah and Subba fields in the Dhi Qar province.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

