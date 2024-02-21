Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla has met with President of International Exploration and Production at Chevron Corporation Clay Neff to bolster cooperation between both sides in the natural gas domain, according to a statement.

During their meeting on the second day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024), they discussed ways for optimum use of the available facilities at East Mediterranean region to accelerate the development of discovered natural gas fields.

El-Molla highlighted that both parties are keen on expediting the development of the Narges offshore field, along with boosting cooperation on the reception and export of Eastern Mediterranean natural gas.

For his part, Neff referred to Chevron's commitment to speeding up the seismic surveys and development phases.

He also noted that the company has conducted a study which indicated that exporting Eastern Mediterranean natural gas via Egypt is the most viable option.

