Adnoc Drilling, one of the largest drilling and well completions company in the Middle East, is advancing sustainability efforts through the adoption of mobile solar energy farms.

These solar systems are deployed at remote worksites and accommodation, supporting the company's commitment to decarbonization and reducing its environmental impact.

The mobile solar energy farms, operational and highly efficient, provide power supply to meet the requirements of Adnoc Drilling's mobile camps. By replacing traditional generators, these solar systems not only reduce noise pollution but also improve air quality by eliminating emissions.

Adnoc Drilling's adoption of mobile solar energy farms is part of a broader strategy to incorporate renewable energy sources and advanced technologies, enhancing operational efficiency while reducing the company's carbon footprint. --OGN/TradeArabia News Service

