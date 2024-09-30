Algeria and two other African countries will hold fresh talks soon to discuss plans to push ahead with a 4,000 km gas pipeline that could supply natural gas to Europe, Algeria’s Oil Minister was quoted on Monday as saying.

Mohamed Arkab said he would meet with the oil ministers of Nigeria and Niger to discuss the project, dubbed the Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP).

Speaking in Algiers after meeting Niger's Oil Minister Sahabi Oumarou, Arkab described the project as “strategic” and said it would eventually materialise.

“We have agreed to hold a meeting of the oil ministers of the three countries to discuss further steps to pursue the project…we will meet soon, and the date and place of the meeting is to be agreed on with the Nigerian oil ministry,” Arkab said, quoted by Elkhabar newspaper.

The TSGP, which has been under planning for years, will link gas sites in Nigeria, Niger and Algeria, where it will also be connected to the existing pipeline network. Officials have said it would be an opportunity for Europe to diversify its gas supply sources.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach) (Editing by Anoop Menon

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

