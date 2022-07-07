AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy on Wednesday defined the areas open for oil and gas exploration, dividing them into 12 areas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a ministry report, investment opportunities in the Kingdom include Azraq, Al Sarhan, Al Jafr, West Safawi, the Dead Sea, Northern Highlands, Petra and Wadi Rum.

The report focused on the current oil and gas agreements, namely granting the Risha area to the National Petroleum Company through a concession agreement for a period of 50 years since 1996, and granting the East Safawi area to the National Petroleum Company in 2014 through a shared production agreement.

As for the Hamza field, the ministry is cooperating with the National Petroleum Company to evaluate and develop production in its drilled wells.

