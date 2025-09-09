AMMAN — The National Petroleum Company (NPC) on Monday launched a strategic plan to expand operations at the Risheh gas field, aiming to increase production levels by 2050, NPC CEO Mohammad Khasawneh told Al Mamlaka TV.

Khasawneh said that the current output exceeds 75 million cubic feet (mcf) per day, with targets to reach 78mcf by the end of 2025, 418mcf by 2030, and a peak of 500mcf in 2034, a level expected to be maintained throughout the project’s lifespan.

Currently, the Risheh field supplies 18–20mcf daily to the Risheh power plant, along with additional volumes contracted by the Jordan Gas Company for industrial distribution. Two new companies are also set to begin operations before year-end, he said.

Khasawneh added that these measures are projected to raise the field’s contribution to Jordan’s total gas consumption to around 15 per cent by the second quarter of 2026.

As part of its expansion, NPC plans to launch a global tender to invite international companies to explore new areas, particularly in eastern Safawi, the CEO said, adding that the move aims to attract investment, transfer expertise, and secure financing, while maintaining NPC’s control over existing operations.

The company’s roadmap includes investments of approximately JD2.53 billion over 27 years, including the drilling of 145 wells between 2025 and 2030, with 10 wells scheduled for completion before the end of this year, the CEO noted.

He added that a natural gas processing plant is also planned for 2027 to operate in conjunction with the Arab Gas Pipeline.

Khasawneh noted that gas prices in Jordan are linked to global crude oil benchmarks and adjusted monthly, adding that the company is pursuing an accelerated drilling programme using external service providers under a “turnkey” model, highlighting Jordan’s relatively low drilling costs compared with neighbouring countries.

