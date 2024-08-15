In a significant move to promote local industry and maximize the value of domestic resources, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals has unveiled plans for a public auction of gypsum mining sites in Dhofar Governorate. This initiative, which targets local Omani companies with expertise in the mining sector, underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the local value chain and fostering sustainable development within the Sultanate of Oman.

The auction focuses on four gypsum mining sites situated in the Thamrait area, identified collectively under the site code GS-0000004. These sites, which span a substantial area of approximately 27 square kilometers, are strategically positioned within a region rich in natural resources. The boundaries of the targeted sites extend from 14 kilometers south of Thamrait to 55 kilometers north of the Wilayat of Salalah, covering a terrain that has been preliminarily assessed for its mining potential.

The Ministry's decision to restrict the auction to local uses reflects a broader vision of empowering Omani companies and ensuring that the benefits of resource extraction remain within the national economy. By prioritizing local utilization, the Ministry aims to stimulate domestic industries, create jobs, and contribute to the diversification of Oman’s economy in line with the objectives of Vision 2040.

To this end, the Ministry has conducted thorough preliminary studies on the designated sites, ensuring that they are not only viable for gypsum extraction but also aligned with environmental and regulatory standards. These efforts are indicative of a balanced approach that seeks to harness natural resources while safeguarding Oman’s ecological integrity.

The auction process is being facilitated through the "Taqa" platform, which will serve as the primary medium for interested companies to submit their bids. The specific site codes—A-GS-0000004, C-GS-0000004, D-GS-0000004, and I-GS-0000004—have been provided to guide participants in the bidding process. This digital approach not only streamlines the auction but also ensures transparency and accessibility for all eligible bidders.

For Omani companies, this auction represents a unique opportunity to expand their operations and contribute to the development of a key sector within the national economy. The gypsum mining industry, while specialized, has significant potential for growth, particularly as demand for construction materials continues to rise both locally and regionally. By participating in this auction, companies can position themselves at the forefront of this dynamic market, leveraging local resources to meet domestic needs and explore export opportunities.

