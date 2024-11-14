Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with a delegation from the Canadian Aton Resources company, led by the company’s CEO, Tonno Vahk, on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the company’s gold exploration and prospecting efforts in its Abu Marawat concession area in the Eastern Desert, which lies within the Arabian-Nubian Shield region.

During the meeting, Badawi emphasised that the ministry provides full support to the company in implementing its projects, which he considers strategically important for the Egyptian economy. He also expressed his appreciation for the company’s commitment to the specified timelines for implementation and its desire to inject further investments in Egypt.

“We are committed to supporting companies like Aton Resources as they invest in Egypt’s mineral resources,” said Badawi. “Their work in the Eastern Desert is a significant contribution to our national development, and we are eager to see their continued success.”

For his part, the company’s CEO gave a presentation on Aton Resources’ activities in the Abu Marawat area, where the company has made two commercial discoveries: Hamama and West Rodruin.

“Aton Resources is fully committed to its activities in Egypt and to injecting further investments,” said Vahk. “We are working to establish a plant for extracting and processing gold from the mine, which will feature advanced, environmentally friendly technologies to prevent the waste of any other metals associated with gold.”

Vahk disclosed that this approach aims to achieve the highest extraction rates and enable the utilisation of all minerals found in the mine, not just gold. He highlighted the company’s ambition to transform the mine into a world-class model and a major success story.

“Our goal is to make this mine a model of sustainable and responsible gold mining,” said Vahk. “We are confident that our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility will make Abu Marawat a world-class gold mine.”

The meeting underscored the Egyptian government’s commitment to attracting foreign investment in its mining sector and its belief that mining can be a key driver of economic growth in the country.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

