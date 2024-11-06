The Egyptian government is planning to launch an international gold exploration bid round in the Eastern Desert before the end of this year, a government official told Asharq Business.

The bid will cover over 200 areas in the Eastern Desert that attract mining companies and investors, the official noted.

He added that the bid would be launched once the parliament approves the contract on the commercial exploitation of gold and minerals signed between the Egyptian General Authority for Mineral Resources (EMRA), the Canadian Barrick Gold, and Centamin.

The contract was signed for the areas in which the two firms won the international bid three years ago in the Eastern Desert.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, production from Egypt’s Sukari Gold Mine (SGM) rose 30% year on year (YoY) to 131,700 ounces.

