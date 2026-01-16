PHOTO
Critical Metals said on Thursday it will form a joint venture with an industrial conglomerate based in Saudi Arabia.
The JV with Tariq Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Brothers Company, with equal stakes, was formed to construct and operate a rare earth processing facility in Saudi Arabia, to expand non-Chinese global processing capacity.
The transaction includes long-term offtake rights for 25% of the Tanbreez Project's rare earth concentrate production to Saudi Arabia.
The partnership will send all finished materials to the U.S. for use in its defense industrial complex.