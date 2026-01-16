Critical ‍Metals said on Thursday ​it will form a ⁠joint venture with an ⁠industrial conglomerate based in ‌Saudi Arabia.

The JV with Tariq Abdel ⁠Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Brothers Company, with equal stakes, was formed to ⁠construct and operate a ​rare earth processing facility in Saudi ‍Arabia, to expand non-Chinese ​global processing capacity.

The transaction includes long-term offtake rights for 25% of the Tanbreez Project's rare earth concentrate production to Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will send all finished ⁠materials to the ‌U.S. for use in its defense industrial ‌complex. (Reporting ⁠by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; ⁠Editing by Vijay Kishore)



