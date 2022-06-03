The Ministry of Energy and Minerals said that work is under way to develop the mining sector, maximise its contribution to the domestic product, and increase its annual revenue, during a visual presentation before the Economic and Financial Committee of the Majlis Ash’shura on Wednesday.

Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said that the ministry’s plan is to advance the mineral sector, viewing the mechanisms that will be placed for this regard, and the steps and procedures that the ministry will follow to reach the desired goal.

The committee discussed issues related to the mining sector in terms of evaluating the national strategy for the advancement of the sector and its implementation plan, the sector’s contribution to the national economy, the processes from exploration to export and added value, in addition to reviewing the challenges facing the sector and the most important its future solutions.

It looked into the most important solutions carried out by the ministry to overcome the difficulties facing this sector, and the Omanisation rates, which were monitored by the ministry through its field visits to mining sites and company facilities.

The committee held its tenth regular meeting of the committee for the third annual sitting (2021-2022)), headed by Ahmed bin Saeed al Sharqi, Chairman, in the presence of members of the committee and a number of officials from the MoEM.

