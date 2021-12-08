McDermott, a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry, has secured new contracts for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects from Saudi energy group Aramco.

In total, McDermott will provide EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDMs) in Saudi Arabia's Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa'fah and Safaniya fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

In addition to the seven PDMs and four drilling jackets, the scope of work for the three contract release purchase orders (CRPOs) includes EPCI of more than 45km of pipelines, more than 100 km of subsea cables and tie-in works to existing facilities.

Fabrication is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with offshore installation commencing fourth quarter of 2022 and overall completion expected second quarter of 2023.

"These awards are a direct result of our long track record of successfully delivering shallow water infrastructure for Saudi Aramco and our commitments to the growth of Saudi Arabia's energy sector as well as In-Kingdom execution in line with Vision 2030," remarked Tareq Kawash, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa.