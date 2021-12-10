AMMAN The Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) and the French Development Agency (AFD) on Thursday signed an agreement worth 10.2 million euros to implement a sanitation project in Ramtha District, according to a WAJ statement.

WAJ Secretary General Bashar Batayneh, who signed the agreement, highlighted the Water Ministrys ongoing effort to serve the public in the northern region, notably the Syrian refugee host communities.

The AFD-funded project has two phases: The first, worth 5.3 million euros, is intended to serve regions inside Ramtha District, including homes that are not connected to sewers, Batayneh said.

The second phase, worth 4.9 million euros, will serve the southern region of Ramtha.

The beneficiary homes will be identified in cooperation with the Yarmouk Water Company, Action Against Hunger's (ACF) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), he said.

He noted that the ACF aims to rehabilitate water and sanitation networks to improve service provision and address water loss.