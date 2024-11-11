Abu Dhabi-listed Al Seer Marine and Damen International have agreed to expand their joint venture, Dune, beyond the naval sector into the commercial shipbuilding market.

Established in 2022, the joint venture initially focused on naval shipbuilding.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, is a subsidiary of International Holding Company, said the company anticipates producing over 26 vessels, all constructed within the UAE, to serve both domestic and international clients in 2025.

Dune will leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of Al Seer Marine's facility in Abu Dhabi and the existing presence of the Damen family via Albwardy Damen's shipyards in Sharjah, Fujairah, and Dubai.

Beyond shipbuilding, Dune offers specialised services, including technical, operational, and commercial vessel management; new build project management; operational and financial business management; and international maritime business facilitation, including global sales and acquisitions of commercial and naval vessels from the UAE.

