Egypt-based terminal operator Transcargo International (TCI), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADP), announced on Thursday that it has signed a commercial agreement with Sinai White Portland Cement (SWCC) for the development of Egypt’s first bulk cement silos.

SWCC, a subsidiary of the world's largest white cement manufacturer, Aalborg Portland Group (controlled by Cementir Holding), operates one of the world's largest white cement plants in the Sinai Peninsula.

Under the terms of the agreement, TCI will build and operate cement silos terminal in Arish Port with an annual capacity exceeding 200,000 tonnes for SWCC, facilitating the export of its products across the Mediterranean region and the world.

Arish Port bulk terminal project will initially comprise of six cement silos of 10,000 tonnes capacity each totalling 60,000 tonnes with two silos allocated for white Portland cement, and four for grey Portland cement.

"This project aligns with our commitment to supporting Egyptian exports by providing specialized logistics solutions across several industries. Building and operating Egypt’s first bulk cement terminal, we anticipate cost savings for cement producers in Egypt, making prices more competitive globally and increasing global market penetration," said Mohamed El Ahwal, CEO, TCI.

Alberto Barbieri, Managing Director of Sinai White Portland Cement Company, added that the project would enable SWCC to achieve significant growth in export volumes over the next five years.

TCI's statement didn't disclose details about the project structure, operating period and the investments involved.

TCI, which specialises in container, bulk, break bulk and project cargo handling, storage, and trucking, operates out of four Egyptian ports, namely Adabiya, Sokhna, Safaga and Port Said.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

