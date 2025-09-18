National Environmental Recycling Co. (Tadweeer) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China’s Chery Automobile Co. to conduct technical and financial feasibility studies for the establishment of an aluminium plant and smelter in the Kingdom.



The facility will serve automotive supply chains locally and regionally, the company said in a statement.



China-headquartered Chery operates a portfolio of brands and product lines, including Chery, Exeed, Jetour, Omoda and Jaecoo, covering sedans, SUVs, and new energy models.



Under the work plan, a joint Tadweeer-Chery team will, over the next six months, complete the package of feasibility studies and present recommendations and a proposed partnership framework.



“The proposed aluminium plant and smelter in the Kingdom is a pivotal step to support our automotive value chain in the region,” said Wen Song Ying, President of Chery.

She added that the project, if viable, will deliver tangible operational and sustainability advantages within the Kingdom and neighboring export markets.

Nasser AlDube, Managing Director of Tadweeer, said that the potential project will primarily rely on inputs supplied by the company, derived from the recycling of electronic and electrical waste and metals, thereby increasing local content and enhancing supply reliability.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

