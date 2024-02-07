Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has signed an agreement with Stadler, a Swiss rail infrastructure and train manufacturer, for the supply and maintenance of 10 next-generation passenger trains for its East railway network alongside the option to order an additional ten units in the future.

Each train will be able to carry around 340 passengers, with designated tracks for wheelchairs to serve people with mobility disabilities, said a statement from SAR.

These trains will meet the latest European and international standards while also being designed for the specific climate of Saudi Arabia to provide a comfortable and safe travel experience, it stated.

The contract was signed by SAR CEO Bashar AlMalik and Stadler President Peter Spuhler in the presence of Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAR Saleh Al Jasser at a special ceremony held in Riyadh.

Al Jasser said these trains will double the annual capacity of the East Trains to over 3.8 million passengers annually and provide direct express service between Riyadh and Dammam to meet the growing demand from the commuters of both cities.

On the deal, AlMalik said SAR was committed to achieving a comprehensive renaissance in the rail transport field in the kingdom.

These modern trains will serve the entire operational scope of the East railway network by increasing seat capacity, the number of daily trips, and the annual capacity of the network, he stated, adding these trains will cover the stations of Riyadh, Hofuf, Abqaiq and Dammam.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).