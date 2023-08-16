Schneider Electric and SUEZ are joining forces to accelerate the deployment of digital solutions for energy efficiency, resource conservation and the control of carbon impact of water cycle management systems.

An estimated two-thirds of the world's population will be living in water-stressed areas by 2025. SUEZ and Schneider Electric intend to help meet the challenges of water scarcity through the deployment of better-performing and more resilient water cycle infrastructures.

Under an international agreement, Schneider Electric will integrate SUEZ’s digital AQUADVANCED range of products into its water cycle management software, Ecostruxure Water Advisor. Deployed for more than 10 years among public and private water management companies worldwide, AQUADVANCED currently covers more than 1,500 networks and plants.

Market-leading platform

“By enabling real-time management of water and wastewater networks, the AQUADVANCED platform is a market-leading platform creating value for our customers throughout the entire life cycle of their infrastructures and services, from design to maintenance. Our partnership combines SUEZ's unique domain know-how and leading digital solutions with Schneider Electric’s global integration capabilities to rollout AQUADVANCED globally and speed up the market penetration,” stated Patricia Villoslada, Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions at SUEZ.

“This agreement is one of the ways that Schneider Electric is delivering on its commitment to the sustainable development of the world, especially for the water sector, which is at the core of the sustainability concerns of most countries and industries,” said Alain Dedieu, President, Water and Wastewater at Schneider Electric. “Working together as one ecosystem is essential to meet the challenges of the water and energy nexus to ensure resilient water resources and energy efficient and decarbonized water infrastructure. The digital transformation that addresses the full water cycle is a key enabler to secure our journey to a more sustainable world.”

Unique in the market

Targeted at network and plant operators, and water resources management teams, the combination of EcoStruxure Water Advisor and AQUADVANCED is unique in the market. Equipped with innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, it integrates and processes thousands of data points in real-time, enabling the monitoring and proactive management of water treatment infrastructure at all stages of the water cycle: detecting leaks and pollution, controlling the impact of extreme climate events, such as floods and droughts, securing supplies at the best cost and optimizing water and wastewater treatment to meet regulatory compliance and environmental standards.

The new offer suite can reduce energy use by up to 30%, reduce non-revenue water by 15% and protect the quality of host environments by cutting in half the volumes of wastewater discharged. It can also provide up to 25% reduction in operational costs and the digital twin solution can provide up to 20% reduction in the total cost of ownership. The goal of SUEZ and Schneider Electric uniting their strengths is to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions with proven performance in the water industry.--TradeArabia News Service

