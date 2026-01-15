UAE - Solico Group, one of the Middle East’s trusted food manufacturers, has expanded its regional footprint with the launch of SoFood, an AED130 million ($35.4 million) purpose-built production facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Dubai.

The facility will serve as its GCC innovation and international manufacturing hub.

The investment marks Solico Group’s largest commitment to the UAE to date and strengthens the nation’s position as a centre for high-value, export-ready food production, the group said.

The new site is equipped with advanced European technologies and an initial capacity of up to 40 tons per day. Built on a 5,000 sq m site, it features a modular design that enables rapid entry into new food categories with minimal operational disruption.

“The UAE has created one of the most dynamic ecosystems in the world for food manufacturing and economic diversification,” said Gholamali Soleimani, Founder and Group Chairman, Solico Group.

“This investment allows us to deepen our regional footprint, transfer our expertise into the UAE, and build manufacturing capability that will support food security for years to come. It is also a reflection of the values my family built this company on more than 50 years ago.”

As the first builder of a milk refinery facility in Central Asia, Solico Group will bring its advanced manufacturing and innovation capabilities to the United Arab Emirates, enabling local delivery and future expansion of the project. The facility will be executed largely within the UAE, supporting the country’s industrial development and strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity.

The investment marks a strategic step in enhancing the UAE’s food security by shifting supply chains from trading-led models to value-added production infrastructure. Designed with scale in mind, the project has the potential to increase its total investment value to two to three times the initial level as operations expand.

The first phase will focus on meat and protein production under Solico’s flagship brand Pemina, enabling scaled distribution across GCC and export markets. In subsequent phases, Sofood will introduce additional categories including cheese, dairy, premixes, sauces and co-packed solutions for hotels, airlines, and food service clients. These categories were selected for their strategic alignment with regional food culture, their localization potential and strong export relevance.

SoFood will also operate as Solico Group’s regional innovation centre, tailoring products to Middle Eastern tastes, shortening supply chains to enhance freshness and supporting local employment, skills development and knowledge transfer.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World said: “Jafza continues to attract manufacturers that want to build for the region and export to the world. Solico’s decision to make its largest UAE investment here reflects the strength of Dubai’s industrial ecosystem and we look forward to seeing it strengthen food security, create high-quality jobs and support the UAE’s ambition to grow a competitive, value-added manufacturing sector.”

Sustainability is embedded throughout the facility, with energy- and water-efficient systems, waste-minimizing processes, and ISO 22000, HACCP, Halal, and Dubai Municipality Grade A certifications.

Located within the DP World-operated Jebel Ali ecosystem, the facility benefits from direct access to global logistics corridors, enabling Solico to reach more than three billion consumers across nearby markets and supporting the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” manufacturing objectives.

