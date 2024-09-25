Arab Finance: The Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Walid Gamal El-Din met with the Chairman of Dayun Guangzhou Automobile Manufacturing Company Yuan Wusheng to discuss the company's expansion plans in vehicle manufacturing, as per a statement.

Dayun Guangzhou aims to expand its operations in Egypt by setting up new production lines to manufacture a variety of vehicles, including those running on traditional fuel, green fuel, and electric energy.

The expansion will cover motorcycles, passenger cars, light transport vehicles, as well as medium and large trucks, particularly those used in construction and contracting.

Gamal El-Din highlighted the company's current status and explored opportunities to increase local manufacturing, produce components, and deepen industry localization.

He emphasized the incentives available in the region, including low operating costs and special benefits for car manufacturers under Egypt's national strategy for the automotive sector.

Wusheng praised the unprecedented support provided by the SCZone to investors, positioning Egypt as a promising hub for automotive manufacturing in the region.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).