Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), in cooperation with National Centre for Privatization & PPP, has declared the list of consortiums and companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services project, which covers eight major commercial and industrial ports across the Kingdom.

The four qualified consortiums are Hutchison Port Investments and Boluda Towage; Lamnalco Saudi Arabia Co and Jana Marine Services.; Svitzer Middle East and Haji Abdullah Alireza & Col and Naghi Marine Company and Rimorchiatori Mediterranei A, Mawani said in a statement published on its website last week.

The other eight companies qualified to submit bids are Ocean Sparkle, P&O Maritime, Bihar International Company, Jawar Al Rafid Marine Services Company, PSA Marine, Zamil offshore Services Company, Red Sea Marine Services Company and SAAM.

The project will offer long-term agreements for core marine services in Saudi ports, such as pilotage services, towing, berthing, anchor area operations, as well as additional marine services, such as pollution control, firefighting and other services.

