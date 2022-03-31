Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur), owned by PIF, Aramco and Sabic, has signed five new shareholder deals governing four joint ventures, including $270 million steel pipe plant, and a global acquisition.

In addition, there is an agreement with the Local Content Authority and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Human Resources Development Fund ‘Hadaf’.

These agreements and MoU were announced at a special event attended by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Minister of Energy and Investment, Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Hamad Al-Sheikh, Minister of Education at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre (Kapsarc) on March 29, 2022.

First local seamless stainless steel pipe plant

The first JV agreement was signed with Korea's SeAH Changwon Integrated Specialty Steel Co Ltd (SeAH) to establish the first local seamless stainless steel pipe production plant in Saudi Arabia in (SPARK). The total investment for the establishment of the joint venture is estimated at $270 million.

SeAH and Dussur will invest up to $140 million with a percentage share of 51% and 49% respectively. The remaining financing for the joint venture will be provided by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

The second joint venture agreement was signed between Dussur, Tatweer Educational Transportation Services Company, and CHTC KINWIN Automobile Co to establish the first state-of-the-art bus manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia with an annual production capacity of 3,000 buses.

Localisation of the automotive industry

This project is in line with the kingdom's Vision 2030 and is significant as it is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia and will support the localisation of the automotive industry and the development of the automotive ecosystem.

The Jeddah-based joint venture company will manufacture and assemble several bus models in the first phase, using three types of engine technologies: Internal combustion engine, pure electrical, and hydrogen fuel cell. The company will primarily serve the growing local demand, which is currently met by imports, and the growing demand for busses for Hajj and Umrah, schools, tourism and public transportation.

The third JV was between Dussur and 3D Systems to establish the Centre for Innovation and Additive Manufacturing in the kingdom. The joint venture will provide on-demand printing and application engineering solutions for key industries such as energy, aerospace, defence and healthcare.

Localising disruptive technologies

This initiative will support the kingdom's path to industrialisation by localising disruptive technologies, contributing to supply security and building unique capabilities for the jobs of the future.

The fourth joint venture agreement was signed between Dussur and the US company Baker Hughes to build a blending and chemical reaction facility with a production capacity of 30,000 tonnes to produce demulsifiers, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, biocides, etc.

The facility will be located in Jubail City, Saudi Arabia. The range of products produced at the joint venture caters primarily to the needs of refineries, and oilfield service-related companies.

Global acquisition

Dussur also announced the successful completion of an acquisition agreement with the international private equity consortium BroadPeak Global LP (Broad Peak Global) and Asia Green Fund (AGF) to acquire the Clean Technologies business of DuPont de Nemours.

The new, independent company will be named Elessent Clean Technologies (Elessent). The new company is a global leader in chemical catalysts and advanced equipment, specialising in environmental sustainability technologies in the metals, fertiliser, chemicals and oil refining sectors.

Dr Raed Al Rayes, CEO of Dussur Company, considered that signing these agreements is a remarkable transformation for Dussur and a practical demonstration of its mission of investing in the industrial sector in the kingdom, and bringing technologies and know-how to leverage the kingdom's existing resources and create greater value.

"At Dussur we measure the development impact of projects before investing. The Dussur portfolio has managed to attract more than SR1 billion ($270 million) worth of foreign investment and create more than 2,600 direct jobs by 2030, with an employment nationalisation of no less than 65%, reaching as high as 90% in some projects, in addition to the expected added value to the gross domestic product (GDP), which amounts to SR50 billion in the next twenty years," added Dr Al Rayes.-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).