Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated LEONI Egypt’s new automotive wiring harness factory in Badr City on Sunday and toured several of its production lines following the opening of the state-of-the-art facility, which spans 14,000 sqm.

Madbouly stated that Egypt has established itself as a global hub for automotive wiring harness manufacturing, hosting several of the world’s leading specialised producers serving both traditional and electric vehicle industries. He noted that international manufacturers’ confidence in Egypt’s economy, and in the capabilities of Egyptian workers, has grown substantially in recent years, supported by the expansion of major industrial projects under the national industrial development strategy.

Sherief ElDessouky, Chairperson of LEONI Egypt, explained that LEONI Germany is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of automotive wiring harnesses, supplying both conventional and electric vehicle producers. With operations in 30 countries, the company is regarded as a key global supplier in the automotive components sector. LEONI Egypt, he said, has become a critical production hub within the group’s global network, currently producing 45,000 wiring harnesses per day through three round-the-clock shifts.

ElDessouky also highlighted that LEONI’s exports reached €240m in 2024, placing the company second among all exporters operating within Egypt’s free zones. He added that on 4 November, LEONI signed a contract with the Industrial Development Authority to acquire a 92,000-sqm plot of land to establish a new industrial complex—further reinforcing Egypt’s position in the global automotive supply chain.

During the tour, Madbouly stopped at a locally manufactured plastic insulation assembly machine, a key component in wiring harness production. He also visited the dashboard manufacturing area, where components for BMW and Mini Cooper models, specifically first- and second-category versions, are produced.

The Prime Minister later reviewed production lines dedicated to wiring harnesses used across various automotive systems, before visiting the specialised unit manufacturing charging harnesses for BMW’s fifth-generation electric vehicles. The visit underscored Egypt’s growing role in supporting global electric vehicle supply chains.

Madbouly also spoke informally with several factory employees, asking about their professional backgrounds, salaries, and overall satisfaction with the work environment. Workers expressed pride in being part of LEONI Egypt and said the Prime Minister’s visit had a positive impact on morale.

The visit highlights the government’s commitment to expanding Egypt’s automotive manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its position as a competitive hub within the global automotive industry.

