A subsidiary of Tadawul-listed Al Kathiri Holding Company has signed a 35 million Saudi riyal ($9.33 million) agreement with China’s Shandong Tiejun Electric Power Engineering Company to establish and operate a concrete mixing plant in Saudi Arabia.



The plant is part of the expansion of the PP12 power plants in Dhurma, one of the Kingdom’s largest energy projects with a capacity of 18,000 megawatts (MW).



The contract includes supplying 130,000 cubic metres (m3) of high-quality concrete, with a production capacity of up to 120 cubic metres per hour (m3/h), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday. The concrete supply period will range from 18 to 24 months.



The new plant will enhance the subsidiary’s, Alian Industry Company, production capabilities and provide innovative concrete solutions.



On Wednesday, Alian Industry signed an agreement with Italy’s Emmedue to establish a joint venture to set up a factory specialising in manufacturing and selling machinery related to producing Emmedue panels for the modular buildings. The pact also includes the supply of expanded polystyrene (EPS) raw materials for use in the production of building panels within the Kingdom.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

