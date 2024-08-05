Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Company’s board of directors has approved the expansion of its french fries factory, which is estimated to cost 87 million Saudi riyals ($23.18 million).

The expansion will increase the production capacity by 50 percent, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The expansion will commence in the third quarter of 2024, with completion slated in the third quarter of 2026.

The trial run will begin in the third quarter of 2026 and run for a month. Commercial production is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Al-Jouf Agricultural said the expansion will be financed using its own resources, bank facilities and other funding sources.

In May, the company officially opened its new french fries factory - one of the largest in the Kingdom, with an annual production capacity of 35,000 tonnes.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

