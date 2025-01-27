Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Snam, an Italy-based gas grid operator, to explore collaboration and joint investments to establish a supply chain of green hydrogen to Europe.



This Saudi-Italian partnership will involve exploring potential collaboration and joint investments aimed at establishing an international supply chain for a dependable and cost-effective supply of green hydrogen from Saudi Arabia to Europe.



In addition, the companies will evaluate the development of an ammonia import terminal in Italy to facilitate the delivery of green hydrogen through the SoutH2 Corridor, the 3,300-km long corridor reaching central Europe through Italy, Austria and Germany.

ACWA Power is currently developing the world’s largest utility-scale green hydrogen facility, powered entirely by renewable energy in Saudi Arabia in a joint venture with Air Products and NEOM. In November 2023, the company broke ground on a green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan, with a first phase capacity of 3,000 tonnes per annum. The company has also announced significant green hydrogen projects in Egypt, Indonesia and Tunisia.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)



