Saudi-listed stc Group has announced the largest expansion of the 5G network in the Kingdom.

Investments will be made to develop and expand the existing network to cover more than 75 cities and governorates in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a statement from the telecom company.

No investment details were given.

The project comes after the group delivered 5G network technologies to over 90% of its locations in major cities.

