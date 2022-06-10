Saudi Arabia's industrial production index (IPI) has increased by 26.7% compared to the same period last year, reported SPA, citing the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The IPI continued to show positive growth rates due to the high production in mining, quarrying, and manufacturing activity, it stated.

The index is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes of the volume of industrial output. It is calculated based on the industrial production survey.

The IPI data is based on the International Standard Industrial Classification of Economic Activities (ISIC 4). This index is published on a monthly basis.

According to the GASTAT’s monthly report, the mining and quarrying grew in April by 28.3% compared to the previous year, while the manufacturing activity rose by 25.1% compared to 2021. The electricity and gas supplies decreased by 2%, it stated.

Compared to March 2022, the overall index increased by 0.5%. Mining and quarrying showed a month-on-month growth rate of 1.3%, said the report. The manufacturing sector decreased by 2.0%, electricity and gas supplies increased by 2.1%, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).